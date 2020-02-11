Road in Bearsden reopens early to traffic

A stretch of a busy road in Bearsden has been reopened ahead of schedule following the completion of work to repair part of the local sewer network.

The £50,000 improvement project began in Drymen Road on January 9 and was expected to last for about six weeks but has been completed almost two weeks ahead of schedule.

Drymen Road was closed from its junction with West Chapelton Avenue to its junction with Station Road but was reopened today (tuesday).

Ruaridh MacGregor, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs regional manager, said: “We are delighted to have completed this improvement work on our local sewer network, which will help reduce the risk of sewer flooding and help protect the local environment.

“We are also very pleased to have completed the work almost two weeks earlier than we had expected and to have re-opened the affected part of Drymen Road.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and thank affected residents, road users and businesses for their patience and understanding while this important work was progressing.”