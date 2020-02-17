Road closure in Kirkintilloch for work by Scottish Water

Road users in Kirkintilloch are being advised of some road traffic management in the town to enable the replacement of a broken and noisy sewer manhole cover.

A short stretch of Hillhead Road, outside St Flannan’s Church at the access to Shells Road, will be closed on Monday February 24 from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

The work, which has been arranged in liaison with East Dunbartonshire Council, will be carried out for Scottish Water by Kier Utilities, has been timed to minimise disruption to road users at peak times of day. Diversion signs will be located at the work.

We apologise for any inconvenience and thanks road users in advance for their patience and understanding.