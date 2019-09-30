Rail progress on the Milngavie line is now on track, says MSP

An MSP has said rail improvements for passengers on the much maligned Milngavie line are now well on track.

Milngavie SNP MSP Gil Paterson told the Herald after writing to the Scottish Government, he has beeninformed of plans to extend platforms at Milngavie train station to accommodate future timetable improvements.

According to the MSP, the existing six-carriage platforms are being extended to nine-carriage platforms to accommodate more trains.

Mr Paterson has also sought assurances from East Dunbartonshire Council land will be set aside for a new rail halt and park and ride car park at the new Allander Centre.

Mr Paterson said: “I wrote to the Scottish Government seeking an update on actions being taken to improve performance by ScotRail.

“The infrastructure and timetable improvements at Milngavie will make a huge difference to the service experienced by passengers.

“Together with infrastructure improvements at Westerton, this is very positive news.

“The majority of peak service trains are already running at the maximum six-carriage length, improving performance. I will continue to monitor progress closely to see they continue, which in turn will benefit passengers and is well overdue.”

He added: “I was also contacted by a constituent concerned the design for the new Allander Centre would incorporate land previously earmarked for a new rail halt so I wrote to Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive of the council, asking for clarification.”

“I was pleased to receive a positive reply which acknowledges the issue of land retention for a rail halt and provides assurances council officers leading the project will take cognisance of this requirement as the design progresses.

“I hope East Dunbartonshire Council continue with their policy of retaining this land for a halt and park & ride.”

“When built, this will be of great benefit to the local community, particularly in reducing vehicle congestion and improving air quality, and will assist greatly in improving rail services and usage on the Milngavie line.”