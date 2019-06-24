Police plea after two seriously injured in smash between car and bus at Lenzie

Officers are appealing for information after a young man and woman were seriously injured when a car was in collision with a bus at Lenzie last week.

Around 7.45pm on Wednesday, June 19, a red coloured Ford Fiesta was at the roundabout at the junction of Lindsaybeg Road and Auchinloch Road when it was in a collision with a bus.

Emergency services attended and the 20 year-old female driver of the Fiesta was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary and is being treated for serious injuries. An 18 year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is also being treated for serious injuries.

The road was closed for a number of hours whilst enquiries were carried out.

Constable Gavin Hewitt, Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries which are still ongoing and are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area and witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.

“We would also appeal to anyone with any dash-cam footage or personal CCTV from the area who may have captured the bus or the car prior to the incident to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3951 of Wednesday 19 June 2019.