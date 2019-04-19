Part of main road SHUT until June due to “unforseen circumstances” at Lenzie Station Improvement Project

Part of a main road is to remain shut until June this year because of “unforeseen issues” as work continues on the Lenzie Station Improvement Project.

East Dunbartonshire Council have tweeted: “As part of Lenzie Station Improvement Project, Kirkintilloch Road is currently closed between its junctions with Garngaber Ave/Heath Ave and Station Rd.

“Due to unforeseen issues in relation to utilities - outwith our control - the road is now due to reopen on Sunday 9 June 2019.

“Pedestrian access to local shops and businesses has been maintained, while deliveries will continue to be managed by the contractor in discussion with traders. Diversions are in place for drivers.

“Temporary ‘no waiting at any time’ restrictions on Garngaber Avenue and Woodilee Road, Lenzie, will also be extended until 9 June”.