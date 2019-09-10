More road closures in Bearsden for water pipe work

There will be a number of road closures in Bearsden for a period of two weeks as Scottish Water carry out essential work in the area.

From Monday 16 September, reinstatement work will take place in Gray Drive.

A second phase of reinstatement work will be carried out in Moore Drive from Monday 23 September.

Access to local properties will be maintained, says Scottish Water and all work is expected to be completed in about two weeks.

This work follows recent upgrades to the local water infrastructure to help improve resilience of supply and reduce the risk of pipes bursting, according to the company.