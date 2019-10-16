Milngavie resident parking mad over selfish motorists

A Milngavie resident is parking mad over the increasing number of irresponsible motorists in his street.

Derek Petrie has lived in Cairns Drive for more than 40 years, close to Milngavie Primary School.

He said: “The volume of traffic, associated with the school, has increased year-on-year. Now, due to indiscriminate parking by parents, etc. dropping off children, very often the school bus can’t progress past Cairns Drive/Hillcrest Street junction.

“With cars parked at the corners/junction, the bus cannot make a ‘sweep’ to turn down the street. Also, vehicles are parked at this location for up to a week, whilst the owners walk the West Highland Way. The obvious action that should be taken, to try to alleviate the situation, is to have double yellow lines installed at appropriate locations.

“I have sent e-mails to the traffic department. of East Dunbartonshire Council regarding this issue, but haven’t had courtesy of a reply.”

Council boss Thomas Glen, told the Herald: “The streets around Milngavie Primary School are very busy at school drop-off and pick-up times and parents are encouraged to walk children where possible and park considerately.

“We have not received any reports of issues with the school bus being impeded by parked cars but will speak to the school regarding this.

“There are a number of decriminalised parking restrictions (yellow lines and signs) along the school frontage and surrounding streets. We do and will continue to take enforcement action and issue Penalty Charge Notices to any vehicles parked illegally at these locations.

“Vehicles parked dangerously or causing obstruction should be reported to police.”