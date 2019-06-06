Main road at Lenzie to reopen this weekend after being closed for several months

A main road which has been closed for several months because of work carried out as part of the Lenzie Station Improvement Project, is to reopen this weekend.

A sign has been erected to say Kirkintilloch Road will reopen on Sunday, June 9 from 6pm.

Commuters and residents have been heaving sighs of relief.

One man posted on social media: “Great, but missed a opportunity to retarmac Kirkintilloch road from the cross towards Lenzie Academy and also sorting out the drainage issue under the railway bridge!”

According to local residents, traffic lights are being installed this week.

It is believed that Garngaber Avenue will be shut for a few days.