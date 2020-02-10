LETTER: Speeding motorists at Bearsden - YOU are being monitored

Sir – Could you please inform our neighbours and friends from Milngavie, Bearsden and beyond that Bearsden Road from the Vet school through Bearsden Road to Anniesland Cross and down Crow Road is a 30 mph limit in both direction north and south bound traffic.

This is NOT 40, 50 & 60 MPH as seems to be the norm. I would advise that we, along with Police Scotland, are actively monitoring this stretch of road and will pass details to Police Scotland.

As local residents we are totally fed up with the selfish behaviour of some motorists, speeding, jumping RED lights.

This is the anniversary of the death of one of our neighbours & good friend who was very sadly killed by one such selfish driver who had jumped the lights colliding with another vehicle who then hit her taking bags out of her car.

Please be more aware that this road is 30 MPH.!!!!!!

D.McMillan