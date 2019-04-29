Hundreds sign petition to save vital Bishopbriggs bus service

A campaign to save a vital bus service at Bishopbriggs has stepped up a gear with hundreds of people signing a petition in protest.

Commuters, many of them elderly, face being left without public transport to their local GP surgery and the town centre if the 142 bus service is scrapped.

Campaigners handed over the 420-signature petition last week to Bishopbriggs councillor Alan Moir who has been at the forefront of the battle to save the service.

Glasgow Citybus, part of West Coast Motors, has formally given notice to the Traffic Commissioner (the regulator of local bus services) of its intention to withdraw the 142 Bishopbriggs Circular service in mid July.

Senior citizen Janette Ferguson, who is heading the campaign, along with fellow commuter Maud Bell, said: “This bus service is a lifeline for people in Bishopbriggs.

“Elderly people and people with mobility issues will really suffer if this bus is scrapped.

“It’s so important that pensioners like myself are willing to pay a contribution on top of our concessionary bus travel tickets. A smaller bus would also be acceptable. Without this bus, we cannot get to Bishopbriggs Cross and for people who cannot get to their GP surgery, it’s a disaster.

“Firms at the Cross will also suffer as people will be unable to get down to the shops.”

The service is mainly used by senior citizens and, after the closure of the Hilton Terrace GP surgery a few years ago, provides a vital transport link for patients who now have to travel to Auchinairn.

Councillor Alan Moir told the Herald that he had passed on the petition to Strathclyde Passenger Transport (SPT) at a meeting this week. He is also Vice Chair of SPT East Dunbartonshire.

Responding to local senior citizens willingness to make an additional contribution, he said: “Concessionary bus travel is a great thing but it’s not much use if you do not have a bus service to use it on.

“Everyone at SPT is doing their utmost with regards to this service and will be engaging with Citybus and making sure no stone is left unturned.

“It is purely a commercial decision by Glasgow Citybus. - funding has not been withdrawn by SPT – and it is such an important link for many to get around Bishopbriggs,

“We hope another commercial operator will take up this gap. We have until July, so there is still time. for this to happen.”

Strathkelvin MSP Rona Mackay has also expressed her concern over the threat to the local service.