High Street at Kirkintilloch is to be closed to traffic for five days next week.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, High Street will be closed between its junction with Braehead Street & Kwik Fit - from 9.30am-4pm daily, Mon 27 May to Fri 31 May.

This is to allow a crane to lift steelwork from delivery vehicles for a nearby development. Diversions will be signposted.