Delays at Bearsden as work progresses on £300,000 traffic signal project

Delays are set to continue for another six weeks while work progresses on £300,000 improvements to traffic signals at Bearsden Road.

There has been disruption for motorists at the junction of Bearsden Road, Ilay Road and Ilay Avenue since January 9.

A Microprocessor Optimised Vehicle Actuation (MOVA) is being installed to reduce queuing traffic by continually adjusting the amount of time each light stays green.

It forms part of £1.15 million approved from Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government to support Glasgow’s Low Emission Zone.

Glasgow City Council confirmed last month that disruption was expected in the area and Roadworks Scotland said the works were expected to last in total for nine weeks.

Funding has been approved for a similar MOVA at a junction in Barrhead,