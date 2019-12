A date has been set for the opening of the new Robroyston train station.

Scotrail have tweeted: “It’s official! We’ll be serving Robroyston station from Sunday 15th December, we can’t wait to welcome you on board!”

Scotrail said earlier this year that the station will have step-free access, and offer a new 258 space Park & Ride facility for people heading into Glasgow.

