Another part of Drymen Road at Bearsden to close to traffic

Drymen Road near its junction with Thorn Drive in Bearsden is to close to allow Scottish Water to carry out work in the area.

Road users are being advised of the road traffic management for one day to enable the company to replace or repair manhole covers.

A short stretch of the road will be closed to through traffic from 8am on Sunday February 16 until 5am on Monday February 17.

Scottish Water said the road traffic management, which is not linked with work we are progressing with on Drymen Road at Station Road, has been arranged in liaison with East Dunbartonshire Council

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We thank affected road users in advance for their patience and understanding while we carry out this important work, which has been timed to minimise any inconvenience.”