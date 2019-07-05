Torrance woman to represent Scotland in South America after pageant crowning

A Torrance woman is heading to South America this autumn to represent Scotland in an international pageant.

Freya Taylor been crowned Miss Grand Scotland 2019/20 and will now fly to Venezuela in October for a month to compete against 79 other countries for the title of Miss Grand International.

The 27-year-old travelled to Lancashire last month to take part in the competition, which is part of the United Kingdom Power Pageant which also saw the crowning of Miss Grand England (Ashleigh Wild) and Wales (Emma Davies).

Freya takes over the crown from Kirkintilloch woman Olivia McPike who won last year’s competition.

The winner of Miss Grand International will move to an apartment in Thailand for the duration of her reign whilst travelling the world to undertake official duties promoting the organisation’s mission of ‘Stop the War and Violence’.

Freya said: “I have been competing for six years now and after handing over my Miss Inspiration UK title in April, I had just six weeks to prepare for the Miss Grand Scotland final.

“Over my time competing in pageants, I have raised over £15,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation as well as more than £1000 for other charities including Cancer Research UK and The Christie.

“It is an absolute dream come true to be able to represent my country on an International level and carry on the legacy left behind by fellow local girl Olivia McPike who’s family own the popular Kikintilloch haunt, Café Mariana.

“I am currently in the process of building a sponsorship team to assist me on my journey to internationals and would love to be able to have some local businesses on board.

“Ideally, products and services such as fitness/personal trainers, gym wear, hair extensions/pieces, daily wardrobe and/or financial support would set me up best in aiding my international trip and all sponsors would gain extensive promotion across all of my social media accounts which reach people in the USA, Australia, France and the Philippines to name but a few!”

The Pageant Girl UK organisation which runs the UK Power Pageant (as well as Miss Teen Great Britain and UK Galaxy Pageants) encourage all its contestants to raise funds for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and have, to date, raised more than £400,000.

Freya can be contacted by following @freya.jane on Instagram or emailing socialfreyajane@gmail.com.