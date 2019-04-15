Top award for Bield’s Oakburn Gardens unit

A retirement development in Milngavie has been commended by the Elderly Accommodation Council (EAC) as a successful example of later life housing.

Bield’s Oakburn Gardens has received a bronze award in the annual EAC Housing Awards – with tenants, staff and visitors all nominating the development for the accolade.

The awards aim to shape the future of housing options for older people, considering the votes of tenants as the most significant factor in the nomination process in order to celebrate developments which best cater to the needs of their residents.

Dorothy O’Donnell, retirement housing manager at Bield’s Oakburn Gardens, said “We’re all absolutely thrilled to have been recognised for everything we do here at Oakburn Gardens.

“When we found out that we’d been successful at the awards we were all so chuffed – the majority of our votes came from our tenants who play a huge role in making the development what it is so I’m especially grateful that they thought to nominate us.”

Bield is the only Scotland-wide housing provider recognised at the awards this year, with their Greenock’s development also recognised at the awards.

John Galvin, EAC’s chief executive, said: “Specialist housing for older people plays an enormously significant role in helping them stay independent for longer.

“The security, support and great communities have a positive impact on individuals and reduce the need for NHS services.”