Time to check road trial for Euro cycle

East Dunbartonshire residents are being encouraged to add their backing at a major sporting event this summer.

Europe’s elite road cyclists are competing in the Glasgow 2018 European Championships and will be passing through the area on August 8 in the high-energy time trial.

The event, which starts at the Riverside Museum by the Clyde and ends at Glasgow Green, will pass through Milton of Campsie, Torrance and Bishopbriggs.

Some local services and residents’ travel arrangements will be affected by the men’s and women’s circuits.

Councillor Andrew Polson, joint leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “We can all remember the great scenes when the Commonwealth Games Time Trial came through our streets and it would be wonderful to see that happen again.

“We would encourage everyone who lives on or near the route to come along to an information session for guidance on how best to plan for disruption on the day.”

Local people are being encouraged to attend drop-in information sessions to speak to race organisers and find out more about the route and what to expect on race day.

The next events are at the Asda store in Bearsden on July 10 and in Milngavie Precinct on July 11, both running from 2-6pm.

For more information on road closures, check http://getreadyglasgow.com and, for details of the championships, visit www.glasgow2018.com

Possible changes to council services will be communicated once planning has been finalised.

The inaugural European Championships take place from August 2 to 12 at a number of venues in and around Glasgow, with the exception of the diving, which will be held at the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.

To be staged every four years, the championships will see leading European althetes compete in athletics, swimming, cycling, rowing, triathlon, golf and gymnastics. It is anticipated that more than 4500 competitors will take part in the competition.