Tim Hortons opens in Strathkelvin Retail Park TOMORROW

Strathkelvin Retail Park, near Bishopbriggs, is set to welcome its latest addition tomorrow (December 6) - the fourth iconic Tim Hortons coffee branch to open in the UK.

This opening continues the nationwide rollout plan with more locations across the country being revealed over the next couple of months.

The opening will create new job opportunities, with a range of roles available by emailing careers@timhortons.co.uk

The Strathkelvin location is the fourth Tim Hortons store in the UK, and the third to open in the Glasgow area.

The first Tim Hortons restaurant in the UK opened on Argyle Street in Glasgow at the start of June.

The long-awaited launch was met with a lot of excitement, with people travelling from across the country and queuing overnight to be the first to sample the brand’s popular coffee and baked goods.

Tim Hortons was founded by its namesake, a top professional ice hockey player who wanted to create a space where everyone would feel at home.

Now one of Canada’s most iconic brands, nearly eight out of 10 cups of coffee sold across Canada are served at Tim Hortons and more than 5.3 million Canadians – approximately 15 per cent of the population – visit the cafe daily.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Finance and Commercial Officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: “We’re thrilled to announce we’re opening in Strathkelvin Retail Park following the success of our other Glasgow openings.

“It’s a fantastic city and shares similar values with Tim Hortons – a strong sense of community and friendly culture. We knew the UK loved its great coffee and delicious, freshly made food, but the excitement we’ve seen for Tim Hortons has beaten all of our expectations. We want to invite everyone to come down, as soon as we’re open, and experience our signature coffee and iconic baked goods and products for themselves.”