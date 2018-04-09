Three arrested in Lenzie in connection with ANOTHER carjacking incident

Another three men have been arrested by police in connection with a carjacking incident, this time in Lenzie.

A 30-year-old man and a 20-year-old women were shocked but unhurt when the gang of three allegedly forced them out of a delivery van and took off.

The incident happened at Boghead Road in the town around midday on Tuesday, April 3.

Two of the men arrested were 34 years old and the other was 36 years-old.

On Wednesday last week, three men were arrested in connection with two other alleged carjacking incidents in Bishopbriggs in which two female drivers were assaulted.

Officers were first called just after 8am on Wednesday morning to a report that a 59-year-old woman had been assaulted and had the keys to her Mini Cooper allegedly stolen by three men in the car park of the town’s Asda.

Shortly after, police received a report that a 37-year-old woman had also allegedly been assaulted and robbed of her Renault Clio by three males in the nearby Murrayfield area.

Her car has since been recovered.

The 59-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a hand injury and has since been released. The 37-year-old lady was uninjured.

The three men arrested in connection with the incidents were aged 44, 30 and 20.