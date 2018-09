Police are hunting for opportunist thieves who broke into a house at Auchinairn and made off with the owner’s silver Renault Clio after swiping their car keys.

The robbers struck at the property in Auldearn Road on the morning of Friday, August 31 while the householder was upstairs.

The theft was shared widely over social media in a bid to trace the vehicle. The car owner is believed to be very shaken after the incident but unhurt.

Anyone who can help should contact police on 101.