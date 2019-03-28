The future is looking bright for Bearsden student Heather

A student with a mission to help global loneliness in the future has scooped £10,000 for her faculty.

Bearsden’s Heather Ramsey, who is studying for an HND in Legal Service at City of Glasgow College, entered a financial contest, run by F&C Investment Trust to mark its 150th anniversary year.

Designed to showcase students’ financial understanding, the competition asked students to unlock inventive ways to close the UK’s financial knowledge gap.

They could pick one of three categories to enter. Heather chose to submit an individual entry on the topic of “Growth: what can we expect in 150 years’ time?” in a short video format.

She was chosen as the winner from thousands of public votes and additional consideration by a panel of judges.

Heather said: “I have always had an interest with the future of technology stemming from my obsession with dystopian future novels.

“After watching a documentary on how people are becoming isolated, I decided to explore a rising issue which may hinder the ‘digital revolution’: loneliness”.

“I asked people, including my grandparents, what helped alleviate their feelings of loneliness. They said pets helped to keep them in contact with the community, through chatting with people while walking their dogs, and the dogs themselves are a great sense of comfort.

“I also asked people around my own age if they felt lonelier than their parent’s generation.

“Most said yes and suggested social media makes it easier to amuse yourself at home.

“I observed friends who treated their phones as ‘living creatures’ and expressed distress when their phones were ‘hurt’.

“My research directed me towards my ultimate entry in the form of video for this competition, which I am utterly thrilled to have won!”

Paul Little, Principal and CEO City of Glasgow College, said: “Our congratulations go to Heather who is a very deserving winner.

“Our college, her faculty and friends are very proud of her achievement.”