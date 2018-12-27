Teenage thug jailed after two-month neo-Nazi crime spree in Kirkintilloch

A vandal who scrawled anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi symbols on a local MSP’s office window has been jailed.

James Malcolm (18) was sentenced to two years and four months after appearing on deferred sentence at Glasgow Sheriff Court this week.

He used red paint to write the symbols including a Star of David being hung on gallows, at Rona McKay’s Kirkintilloch office.

He then caused £14,000 of damage to 27 headstones at Auld Aisle cemetery with a Nazi swastika symbol scribbled on broken glass found at one of them.

During a two-month crime spree, Malcolm yelled “Heil Hitler” at a terrified 16-year-old in a park.

He also vandalised Lenzie Moss Nature Reserve and Waverley and Luggie Park in Kirkintilloch, and used his blood to write offensive slogans on the wall of a police cell.

The teenager was arrested after a police investigation.

Malcolm pleaded guilty earlier this year at Glasgow Sheriff Court to four charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, a charge of maliciously damaging headstones and writing offensive slogans on a cell between June 1 and August 9, this year.

Sheriff Alan MacKenzie had deferred sentence until this week.