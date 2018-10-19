Talented young Bearsden actor is up for National Television Award

A Bearsden teenager has been nominated for a National Television Award as Best Newcomer for his role as an autistic youngster.

Daniel Kerr (18) appears regularly on BBC One afternoon drama Doctors as teen Jamie Coulter.

He is the only Scots actor in the longlist in his category and is up against peers in big hitting soaps and dramas such as Coronation Street, EastEnders and Casualty.

Daniel’s dad Iain said: “It is a public vote and he is up against other actors nominated in shows with a massive number of followers on social media which puts Daniel at a huge disadvantage.

“Daniel is the only Scottish actor in the category and will need all the help he can get if he is to make it through to the final stages.”

Iain said that Daniel also hopes his nomination will promote and raise awareness of mental health issues such as Autism and Asperger’s, and the homeless issues his character went through.

The public vote closes on Friday, October 26.

You can vote for Daniel at https://www.nationaltvawards.com/vote

Check out Daniel in this good episode of Doctors which will give you a better idea of his character; https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b0bm5psn