Talented Tirzah tops bill at arts academy

Kirkintilloch schoolgirl Tirzah McHardy has won a top award at the performing arts academy she attends.

Tutors at the Glasgow-based UK Theatre School named seven-year-old Tirzah as the recipient of the school’s annual Junior Mainstream Student of the Year for her “exceptional” effort and focus over the past 12 months.

Tirzah, received her plaque and certificate at the school’s annual prize-giving ceremony.

The Lairdsland Primary School pupil has been a student at UKTS for two years and has participated in a number of the school’s big productions.

Tirzah said: “I was really surprised to win.”

Proud dad Ian added: “Since Tirzah has started attending UKTS we have watched her grow in confidence. We’re thankful for the opportunities she’s been given.”

UKTS principal Lizanne Lambie Thomson described Tirzah as a “focused and enthusiastic young talent”

She added: “Her enthusiasm knows no limits and she is a deserving winner”.

UK Theatre School is based in Glasgow’s West Regent Street.