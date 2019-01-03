Talented children impress in East Dunbartonshire road safety calendar competition

More than 3,500 school children from 27 schools in East Dunbartonshire entered the council’s annual Road Safety Calendar Competition.

First prize went to Emily Salihova Archer, a P2 pupil at Thomas Muir Primary School.

Emily’s design to encourage people to stay safe when crossing the road caught the imagination of the judges.

The slogan “Stop, think, look and listen” was accompanied by a colourful image of a young girl trying to cross a busy road.

Her design will now feature on thousands of calendars being distributed across East Dunbartonshire to remind people of the very important road safety message.

Councillor Susan Murray, vice-convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “Our annual calendar competition really gets children thinking about the importance of road safety while allowing them to express their creativity.

“The discussions which take place in the classrooms while they are working on their designs help to raise awareness of this vital issue in an enjoyable way.

“We have some truly talented young people in our schools and I was really impressed by the creativity shown in the designs. However, for me Emily’s design was particularly eye-catching and is a worthy winner.”

Mrs Annamarie McIntosh, head teacher at Thomas Muir Primary School, said: “We were happy to host this year’s prize giving ceremony and to have so many of our pupils do so well.

“Emily created a fantastic design and we are delighted that her picture will be hanging in homes across East Dunbartonshire.

“As ever, the children approached the competition with great enthusiasm and have learned valuable lessons in the process.”

Emily received £70 and a trophy that will go on display at her school.

Prize winners in each category received cash prizes, a certificate and a pencil set.

First place winners received £25, second place £20 and third place £15.

Here is the list of all the winners.

Primary 1 Holding Hands Peighton Patrics Holy Trinity

Primary 2 Stop, think, look and listen Emily Salihova Archer (overall winner) Thomas Muir Primary

Primary 3 Safer places to cross the road Bethany Wain Lairdsland Primary

Primary 4 Seatbelts and car seats Hannah Getty Clober Primary

Primary 5 Be safe be seen Juliette Hay Westerton Primary

Primary 6 Selfish parking in school zones Esme Purdon Meadowburn Primary

Primary 7 Cycling safely Fergus Beattie Baldernock Primary