Tables are turning on drivers speeding in Kirkintilloch street

New traffic calming measures are being introduced in Kirkintilloch to help tackle the scourge of speeding drivers.

An East Dunbartonshire Council survey of traffic levels and speeds on Newdyke Road found that some drivers were exceeding the speed limit.

The local authority will now introduce two flat-top speed tables at the junction of Newdyke Road and Newdyke Avenue and the junction of Newdyke Road and Ivanhoe Drive.

These installations are intended to reduce vehicle speeds in a residential area close to Hillhead Primary School and enhance pedestrian and road safety.

As a result of the installation of a speed table at the junction of Newdyke Road and Newdyke Avenue, an existing speed cushion on Newdyke Avenue will be removed.

Councillor Susan Murray, vice-convener of the council’s place, neighbourhood and corporate assets committee, said: “The council takes road safety concerns extremely seriously and the introduction of these speed bumps is aimed at reducing risk to pedestrians and other road users from speeding drivers.

“We hope the traffic management measures will have a positive effect on driver behaviour on Newdyke Road and that these measures will make the area around the school safer for children walking to school.”

The council did not receive any objections to the proposals when they were advertised earlier this year.