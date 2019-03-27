Support for Tennis Aces from River City actor and Billington’s of Lenzie

A leading Scots actor and well-known Lenzie businessman have given their support to East Dunbartonshire’s Tennis Aces.

The sports group, which was set up by tennis coach Allwyn Crawford for young people with additional needs, has been going from strength to strength.

Jordan Young of River City and Scot Squad fame, is now the group’s Ambassador and Mark Billington of Billington’s deli, recently became its patron.

Mark tweeted: “Pleasure to be involved and happy to contribute and continue to support the Tennis Aces alongside Allwyn and team.”