Strathblane path tribute in memory of Royal Marine killed in Afghanistan

A new path and cycleway linking Strathblane and Blanefield has been named the Gary Wright Way in memory of a much loved Royal Marine who lost his life 12 years ago while serving in Afghanistan.

Gary attended the local primary school and Balfron High and was a cub, a scout and a footballer in local youth teams.

When he left school, he embarked on a world challenge expedition to Bolivia before joining the Royal Marines, passing out in July 2003.

He served with 45 Commando, based in Arbroath, and saw service in Ghana, Senegal, Norway, California and Northern Ireland.

He died shortly after his 22nd birthday in October 2006, suffering fatal injuries after an attack on a military convoy in Lashkar Gah, in Helmand Province,

Gary, described as “an outstanding” Royal Marine, had been helping to train the Afghan National Army.

Two of Gary’s close friends, Craig Harrop and Iain McCredie, and Craig’s Dad, Allan, helped put up the signs for the new path and cycleway which runs along the old railway track.

The family said Gary used the route frequently on training runs to get fit for joining the Marines as well as keeping fit when he was home.

Strathblane Community Trust received funding from transport charity Sustrans and with the help of community volunteers have brought the old railway track back into use.