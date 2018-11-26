Staff left shaken as armed robber holds up Kirkintilloch store at knifepoint

Shocked staff at a store in Kirkintilloch are recovering after being held up at knifepoint by an armed robber.

Police are appealing for information after the attempted robbery at the Scotmid store on Saturday, November 24.

Around 2.45pm, a man entered the store in Hillhead Road and threatened staff with a knife demanding money.

No-one was injured and the suspect left with nothing and headed off down Cleddans Road.

He is described as white, in his late 30s, medium build and around 6ft tall. He was being smartly dressed, wearing a dark coloured double breasted coat, dark coloured trousers and dark shoes. He was also wearing a beanie hat pulled down to his eyebrows and he tried to conceal the rest of his face with a dark coloured scarf.

Officers are checking CCTV footage for any additional information or detail on the suspect.

Detective Sergeant Juan Carlos Arias De Leon said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident who may have noticed the man, he also made off up Cleddans Road so someone may have seen him in that location.

“He has been unsuccessful on this occasion and it’s imperative we trace him before he thinks he can try again. If anyone has any information, please do get in touch with us, your information could be vital in helping us identify the suspect.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Helen Street police station via 101, quoting incident number 2200 of Saturday 24 November 2018. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.