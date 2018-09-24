Sock it to youth homelessness

Staff at Yorkshire Building Society in Bishopbriggs are asking the community to donate new pairs of socks to help tackle youth homelessness.

The building society is relaunching its month-long Socktober appeal throughout October due to the success of the campaign last year.

The campaign is part of the society’s charity partnership with End Youth Homelessness (EYH) and to raise awareness of World Homeless Day on Wednesday, October 10.

Donations of new pairs of socks, toiletries and interview clothes plus other items such as woolly hats, gloves, scarves and can be made at the Bishopbriggs branch, at the Triangle Shopping Centre.

The branch is also raising money for EYH and is asking the public to support Socktober by making a donation to the campaign and posting a picture of themselves online with their favourite socks on October 10 with the hashtag #socktober.

An estimated 86,000 young people in the UK are homeless and, according to latest figures, 45 young people in East Dunbartonshire had to receive some homelessness support from their local authority in 2016/17.

Evelyn Kenny, manager of the Bishopbriggs branch, said: “This is our second Socktober campaign and we are hoping to make it as sock-cessful as last year.

“As well as donations of socks, we are also asking for toiletries, interview clothes, woolly hats, gloves and scarves. Every single item will go to a homeless person.

“We’re really proud of our partnership with End Youth Homelessness and providing help for young people in need. Thanks to donations from people in Bishopbriggs and all over the UK we have been able to help 125 young people into their own rented homes.

“The money that is raised funds a bespoke Rent Deposit Scheme which provides young people access to a deposit guarantee home essentials, grants and practical help for living independently.”

Charlotte Milner of End Youth Homelessness, said: “Every year 86,000 young people are homeless in the UK. Through our partnership with Yorkshire Building Society we are not only supporting homeless young people into their own rented homes, we are also aiming to break down the barriers that homeless young people face.”

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/socktober18 or by simply texting SOCT70 followed by the amount you would like to donate.