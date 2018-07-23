SNP knife crime  approach working in area says MSP

Cases of handling of offensive weapons across East Dunbartonshire have fallen sharply since the SNP came to power in 2007, according to a local MSP.

Gil Paterson said latest figures prove the SNP’s approach to crime and justice in the community is working.

In 2007/08, he said, there were 11 cases of handling offensive weapons per 10,000 of the population in East Dunbartonshire – which has fallen sharply to five by 2016/17, a drop of 55%.

Mr Paterson added that the figures back up Tory Justice Minister Rory Stewart’s comments that the rest of the UK “has a lot to learn from Scotland” – and are a further indication that SNP efforts to tackle issues such as knife crime have worked.

Mr Paterson said: “This is good news. It proves that the SNP’s approach to issues such as knife crime is getting positive results for the people of East Dunbartonshire.

“The 55% drop in weapons offences across East Dunbartonshire since 2007 is thanks to the SNP government’s approach to justice and the well-supported police in our community who work hard to make sure everyone can enjoy living here more safely.

“This sharp drop in weapons offences contrasts sharply with the trend south of the border – it is no wonder that the Tory UK government have acknowledged that they have ‘a lot to learn from Scotland and are looking to Scotland for answers on how to tackle crime.

“The SNP has made justice one of its top priorities since coming to power in 2007.”