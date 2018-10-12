Six of best join council

Six new graduates took their first step on the career ladder this week when they joined East Dunbartonshire Council.

Adam, Courtney, Glen, Marc, Nicola and Stuart met Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson as they began their year-long placement with the council on its graduate programme.

They will join teams across the council to work in their chosen field and gain knowledge and experience of the workplace.

Placements range from finance to the roads team and human resources.

This is the sixth batch of graduates to be employed by the council on the programme over the last four years, bringing the total number of young people on it to 31.

Joint Council Leader Andrew Polson said: “It is a great opportunity and I was impressed by the calibre of the new team and by their enthusiasm.”

Nicola, a former pupils of St Ninian’s High School in Kirkintilloch. who graduated in Risk Management from Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “Growing up, I understood the value of a strong public sector and always felt drawn to a career within it.

“I am excited to have been given this opportunity to do something I feel passionately about.”

Heriot Watt Graduate and former Bearsden Academy student Marc added: “I was attracted to this programme as I feel there will be so much to learn in my field of Civil and Structural Engineering by working on council projects. I can’t wait to get started.”