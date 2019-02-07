Six charged with drugs offences at Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown and Torrance

Six men have been charged with drugs offences after separate incidents in Kirkintilloch, Lennoxtown and Torrance.

A 29-year-old male was reported for the alleged possession of a Class B substance at Crow Road, Lennoxtown around 12.25am.

A 49-year-old male was reported for the alleged possession of a Class B substance at Rosehill Road, Torrance around 6.50pm.

An 18-year-old male was reported for the alleged possession of a Class B substance at Parkview Court, Kirkintilloch around 9.15pm.

A 39-year-old male was reported for the alleged possession of a Class B substance at Merkland Drive, Kirkintilloch around 10.15pm.

A 23-year-old male was reported for the alleged possession of a Class B substance and allegedly drinking in the street at Main Street, Lennoxtown around 10.50pm.

A 21-year-old male was reported for the alleged possession of a Class B substance at Glasgow Road, Kirkintilloch around 11.35pm.

All six incidents happened on January 26 this year.