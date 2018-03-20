Sir Tom joins CALA homes plan protest

A leading historian has given his support to a campaign to halt a controversial housing development at Bishopbriggs.

Professor Emeritus Sir Tom Devine, widely recognised as Scotland’s leading historian, will speak at a public meeting on Saturday, organised by Save Bishopbriggs Canal Greenspace Group.

It is being held at 2pm at Meadowburn Primary School hall to discuss the next step to halt the 135-home development by CALA Homes at Jellyhill, north of Meadowburn.

Despite a record-breaking 569 objections from the public and a rejection of the housing plan by East Dunbartonshire Council’s planning board, the independent Reporter to the Scottish government granted CALA’s application on appeal.

Local councillors, MSPs and MPs have hit out at the decision and will be speaking along with Sir Tom.

Sir Tom said: “I am not a resident of Bishopbriggs but members of my family live there and so have become aware of the strong feelings in the area about the proposed housing development on the banks of the historic Forth and Clyde Canal.

“I am pleased to give my support to the campaign in opposition to the decision taken by the Reporter and to take part in this important public meeting.

“For me, it is a major issue of democratic principle: the opinion of an unelected and anonymous official apparently taking precedence over the collected wishes of the local community and their elected representatives - Not acceptable!”

However, a spokesperson for CALA Homes (West) said: “CALA Homes (West) has engaged fully with the planning process in an open, transparent and progressive manner.

“As we progress with our proposals for the site, we will continue to work closely with East Dunbartonshire Council to play a key role in the successful delivery of an attractive development which will bring much-needed new homes to the town.”