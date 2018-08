Motorists are warned to expect week-long delays at Milton of Campsie because of cabling works.

BT will be carrying out the works on the A891 Campsie Road at Newmill Farm, Milton of Campsie.

East Dunbartonshire Council said that in order for the works to be carried out safely, temporary traffic lights will be in operation from 9.30am on Thurs August 23 for one week.

The lights will be manually controlled between 7am and 7pm, each day but motorists are warned to expect delays on Campsie Road.