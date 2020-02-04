Search for two missing teenage girls – one from Bishopbriggs

Police appealing for information to help trace two missing teenage girls who are believed to be together - one from Bishopbriggs.

Michaela McGovern (17) was last seen at around 6pm on Sunday at Strathblane in Stirlingshire.

Michaela is described as around 5ft tall with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black puffa jacket, black trousers and black and white Converse trainers.

Lisa Ferguson (15) who is known to frequent the Kirkintilloch area, is missing from the Pikeman Road area of Glasgow. She was last seen around 11pm on Saturday, 1 February, 2020.

Lisa is described as around 5ft 7ins, of slim/medium build with long dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, ripped black jeans, orange jumper and white trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Michaela or has any information about her disappearance please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 2954 of 2 February.

She is known to frequent the Kirkintilloch, Glasgow city centre and Motherwell areas and is believed to be in the company of Michaela McGovern.

Anyone who may have seen Lisa or has any information about her whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4410 of 1 February.