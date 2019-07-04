Search for Colston man last seen on Twechar canal path

Police Scotland is trying to locate a 32-year-old Colston man who has been missing since Tuesday (July 2).

Gregor Gibbons was last seen around 6pm when he left his home in Colston Avenue to head to work. He got into his car, a white Ford Fiesta, registration SB64 NLG.

He didn’t arrive at work and he failed to return home and his family contacted police yesterday (Wednesday) morning to report him missing.

Gregor is white around 5’5” tall, with a slim build and very short, shaven dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black, Nike hooded top, black Nike shorts and black coloured trainers.

Extensive enquiries are underway to locate Gregor and a number of people reported seeing him on the Forth and Clyde Canal Path between the hours of 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday night.

People who saw him have described him as wearing a grey coloured hooded top so he may have changed his clothing.

He was walking in the direction from Bishopbriggs towards Kilsyth and the last sighting of him was in the Twechar area of the canal path.

Extensive enquiries are underway to locate Gregor, however attempts to trace him have so far proved unsuccessful.

Inspector Pauline Thomson, Maryhill Police Office, said: “Our concern for Gregor is growing as he has never gone missing before and he is very close to his family and friends. For him not to be in touch with them is completely out of character.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Gregor or who may have seen his white Ford Fiesta to contact us. Any small piece of information could help us find him. His family is understandably very upset at his disappearance and just want to know he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Maryhill Police Station via 101.