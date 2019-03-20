Rotary club in pledge to aid Crohn’s charity

Allander Rotary Club has praised the work of a Glasgow-based charity in its bid to find a cure for two crippling bowel condition.

Cure Crohn’s Colitis (C3) gives 100 per cent of all donations to fund research into the two main inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) – Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

Roy Provan, chair of C3, gave a presentation on the work of the charity to the Bearsden Rotary club recently.

Afterwards Allander president Vincent Cuddihy said: “Club members, who had little knowledge of either of these conditions, expressed how impressed they were by Roy’s ability to describe in clear and simple language the distressing symptoms and potential consequences of the conditions.

“Some commented that, while they knew vaguely that they affected the bowel, they had no idea of the severity of the symptoms, nor the widespread effects on other organs and mental health.

“The charity is purely voluntary, it is has minimal overheads and 100 per cent of money raised goes to help those who suffer from the condition. It was clear from the response of the Rotarians that Allander Rotary will support this charity in any way it can”.