Ross in triathlon test for late auntie

A fitness fanatic successfully completed seven gruelling triathlons in seven consecutive days in honour of his late auntie.

Ross Greig from Stepps set himself the challenge of swimming 1500m, cycling 40km and running 10km every day for a full week to raise funds for Cancer Research and the Scottish Association for Mental Health as a tribute to Rona Evans, who died of cancer in 2013.

The 36-year-old marine assurance superintendent, crossed the finishing line in Loch Lomond on June 24 after testing his pain and endurance thresholds at some of Scotland’s most famous lochs.

Having previously tackled individual marathons and triathlons, Ross opted to plan his most demanding route yet by starting off at St Mary’s Loch in the Borders and winding up at Loch Lomond via Loch Ore, Knockburn Loch, Loch Ness, Loch Leven and Loch Tay.

Backed along the way by friends and family, including wife Fiona (32) and two-year-old daughter Gracie, the outdoor sports enthusiast’s efforts were rewarded when donations on his JustGiving page smashed through his £2000 target and went on to break the £3500 barrier.

Ross said: “It was a tough week but I felt pretty good, it came together well. It all went to plan and went remarkably smoothly.

“There was an issue with a crane blocking a road in Loch Tay but apart from that it was fine. I felt good the whole week. There were some niggles and pains but I always felt I could go the next day so the training paid off.

“I was so lucky with the weather as it wasn’t raining and it wasn’t too hot.”

Ross continued: “My wife ran five of the days and some friends joined me during the week so that helped. Loch Ness on the Wednesday was the highlight. It was a beautiful, calm day but there was no sign of Nessie!

“A massive thank you to everybody who has supported me, also to everyone who came and ran with me — it was a great week.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/seveninseven.