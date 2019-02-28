‘Robust’ support for pupils with dyslexia in East Dunbartonshire

There are almost 550 children attending schools across East Dunbartonshire who have been found to have dyslexia, new data has revealed.

Figures obtained under a freedom of information request from East Dunbartonshire Council found a total of 537 primary and secondary pupils identified with a literacy difficulty since January this year.

The local authority has said that each child is assessed and support will be put in place according to individual needs. The assessment process is led by the education department within the council in collaboration with school staff, parents and educational psychology service.

Depute Chief Executive, Education, People & Business, Ann Davie, said: “The council’s Education Service has a robust assessment process for children and young people with a specific literacy difference or dyslexia. Support is tailored to each child or young person, based on their individual profile of needs as identified by the assessment process.”

Dyslexia is the term used for those who have difficulty in learning to read or interpret words, letters and other symbols, but it does not affect general intelligence. Someone with dyslexia can have associated difficulties such as processing, short-term and working memory, and organisational skills.

Dyslexia Scotland said at least one in 10 people across Scotland have dyslexia. Cathy Magee, chief executive, added: “Early identification and support is important so that young people can understand their own strengths and challenges and develop compensatory strategies that build on their strengths. Dyslexia Scotland is running an ambassador outreach programme in three councils including East Dunbartonshire, involving workshops for teachers, parents and P4-7 pupils.”