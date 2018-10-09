Road closures in East Dunbartonshire

There are more road closures as a result of resurfacing work in East Dunbartonshire.

Craigmaddie Road near Baldernock will be closed between Strathblane Road and Tower Road from 8am-5pm on Thursday, October 11 and Friday, October 12 while it is resurfaced.

According to East Dunbartonshire, diversions will be signposted.

Douglas Muir Road in Milngavie will be closed between the junction with Falloch Road and Castle Mains Road and the junction at Drumbeg Terrace between 09.30am - 15.30pm, Mon 15 Oct, to allow Scottish Water access to repair manhole covers. Alternative routes will be signposted.