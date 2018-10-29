Road closed in Milngavie after gas main damaged

A Milngavie motorist found himself stuck in his driveway after a gas main was damaged during work to overhead street lights.

The road at Prestonfield was closed on Friday after the incident.

The resident told the Herald: “It’s an absolute disaster.

“These street lights were just put up not that long ago and apparently they were not connected properly.

“It’s right round the whole place.

“I had to get the workmen to let me out of my driveway.”

Alan Bauer, Executive Officer - Assets & Facilities, said, “The works currently being carried out at this location are additional works to allow for the completion of the upgrade of the whole lighting system.

“These works are not being carried out to repair or replace any of the lighting which was previously upgraded.

“Unfortunately the gas main under the carriageway was not installed at the correct depth and was damaged during our excavation works.

“We are working with SGN to have this repaired as a matter of urgency.

“As part of the works it has been necessary to restrict access to residents’ driveways at times.

“However, if a resident makes the operatives on site aware of their need to use their vehicle we will move the required equipment needed to allow the resident out.”