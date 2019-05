Police have closed Glasgow Road in Kirkintilloch because of a major incident.

East Dunbartonshire Council tweeted tis morning (Friday, May 24) that the road is shut between the Peel Park Roundabout and the Torrance Roundabout because of a “major incident”.

Witnesses have been taking to social media.

One woman posted on the council’s Facebook site: “When I passed I saw about 2 or 3 ambulances so it must be bad , looks like a car accident or something in the middle of road.”