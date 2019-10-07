Rise in recycling rates in East Dunbartonshire as residents rally to the cause

More than half of East Dunbartonshire’s household waste is now recycled as residents continue to do their bit to combat climate change.

Residents have demonstrated their commitment to recycling by increasing recycling rates to 54.6 per cent in the 2018 Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) statistics.

This figure is above the national average and an increase of over six per cent from the previous year.

It means East Dunbartonshire is one of only six council areas in Scotland where more than half of the household waste is recycled and diverted from landfill.

In addition, the amount of waste generated in East Dunbartonshire decreased by almost 5,000 tonnes helping the carbon impact of the waste drop by almost 15 per cent year-on-year.

Councillor Susan Murray said: “This is tremendous news and it is great to see our residents’ commitment to reducing waste, recycling more as we aim to live more sustainably.

“The significant drop in the environmental impact of our waste is a great reminder of the vital importance of recycling. We still have a way to go to meet the Scottish Government’s target of recycling 70 per cent of our waste by 2025, but we are definitely on the right track thanks to our residents and our wonderful waste services team.”

If you’re having any difficulty with your waste service, need any recycling bins or food waste caddies, or have any questions, please call 0300 123 4510 for advice.