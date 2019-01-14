Revival of town hall fayre at Kirkintilloch

People are being given the chance to go back to the future at Kirkintilloch Town Hall, as it revives a special event for a new era.

A Town Hall Fayre will be held on Saturday, January 26 - showcasing local clubs, societies and organisations, as well as the rejuvenated facility in the heart of Kirkintilloch.

The event aims to bring together groups from the local area, encouraging community participation and offering people the chance to reflect on past events and future plans.

It is hoped to have original town hall plans on show, as well as a quill writing drop-in workshop, ‘memory wall’ installation, and more.

For theb‘memory wall’, people are being invited to bring photos to add to theb installation for the day.

The fayre will be open to the public from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, January 26.

Kirkintilloch Town Hall was recently rejuvenated and extended in a £5.5 million project, led by the Council and East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “The Town Hall Fayre will be a celebration of past, present and future, with a number of attractions on offer and information from a variety of local organisations.

“In addition to stalls for societies, the stage will be set up for short showcase performances, and there will also be access to the excellent Made in Kirkintilloch industrial heritage display and exhibition/activity space.”

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, said: “I hope as many people as possible can come along.

“Fayres were traditionally very popular in the town hall and I am glad we have been able to revive the event, providing an opportunity for local clubs, societies and organisations to promote themselves, and attract new members.

“It’s also a great opportunity to check out the town hall after the major programme of rejuvenation and extension.”

For more information, visit www.edlc.co.uk/centres-venues/kirkintilloch-town-hall

The B-listed building - which is available for bookings - is a flexible centre for heritage, arts, culture and community use.

It has already proven popular with patrons and was crowned Town Centre Regeneration Project of the Year at the 2018 Scottish Property Awards.

The £5.5m project was funded by Council, Scottish Government, Lottery and Historic Environment among others.