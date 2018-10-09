Removal of child burial fees in East Dunbartonshire

Child burial fees have been removed in East Dunbartonshire.

The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee.

It means families who suffer the loss of a loved one aged 17 and under will not have to pay interment, lair purchase or headstone permit fees for burials, or a cremation fee.

The move is in line with an agreement reached between the Scottish Government and local government organisation COSLA.

The Council did not previously charge interment fees for burials as regards under-16s. That has now been extended to under-17s and lair purchase fees have been removed.

Councillor Susan Murray, Vice Convener of Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “This is absolutely the right thing to do. Organising a child’s funeral or cremation is a burden no family ever wants to face and the associated costs can be an added pressure.

“I hope the decision to remove fees will help to provide support to grieving families during the most difficult of times.”