A reminder to motorists of a five-day road closure starting from today (Monday, September 3).

The A807 Balmore Road, Bardowie, will be closed for resurfacing work between Craigmaddie Road and the entrance to Laverockhill Farm, Branziet, from today until Fri September 7, from 9am-4pm daily.

According to East Dunbartonshire Council, alternative routes will be signposted.