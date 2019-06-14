Rat poison fears on footpath at Bishopbriggs Park

Concern has been expressed by residents after what is believed to be rat poison was found on a footpath at the entrance to Bishopbriggs Park.

A member of the public reported the spill to East Dunbartonshire Council yesterday (Thursday, June 13) who attended and cleaned up the area.

Alarmed local people took to social media to express their concerns.

One woman posted on local community Facebook site: “So many dogs and young children about!”

Whie another said: “This is so dangerous for dogs.”

One woman added: “I know there are a number of notices advising not leave your rubbish as it attracts rats but this puts us all at risk.”

The Herald has contacted East Dunbartonshire Council and is awaiting its response.