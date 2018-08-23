Pupils get their feet firmly under the desks at new school in Bearsden

As the new school term gets underway, 450 pupils from Bearsden and Milngavie are busy discovering everything that their brand new £10m school has to offer.

St Nicholas Primary in Bearsden - built as part of East Dunbartonshire Council’s Primary School Improvement Programme - opened its doors to staff and pupils last week.

It is home to pupils from the former St Joseph’s and St Andrew’s Primaries and boasts flexible indoor/outdoor learning areas, performance areas, a multi-use games area and technology including interactive whiteboards and WiFi throughout.

A group of P7s had their say on the new building, describing the technology in the school as “fantastic” “modern” and “spacious”.

Headteacher Charlotte Grogan said: “It has been a very busy but exciting first week as we all find our way around the building and get settled into our new classrooms.

“We’ve had great fun exploring all the new facilities and the children have loved learning and playing with friends old and new.

“I am looking forward to the year ahead as we build on our great start and make the very best of this excellent new building.”

Council Leaders Vaughan Moody and Andrew Polson met pupils and staff to find out how they were settling in.

Councillor Vaughan Moody said: “It was wonderful to see the young people enjoying their new school with its modern furnishings, flexible décor and hi-tech equipment.

“They have already worked together to choose the school name, the uniform and the badge so now they will have the opportunity to grow as one school community under one roof.”

Councillor Andrew Polson added: “These children are being educated in a building with all modern facilities, designed specifically to deliver Curriculum for Excellence. Our thanks to Morgan Sindall for delivering the school in good time and to teachers, school staff and other Council teams for getting everything ready for pupils arriving in the new term.

“Pupils have been enjoying settling in, using the new laptops and playing sport in the spacious hall.