Pupils benefit from cancer trust talks

Local MSP Rona Mackay says she is delighted that secondary schools in the area have signed up to cancer awareness talks.

The Strathkelvin and Bearsden MSP hosted both a debate and an event for Teenage Cancer Trust before Easter.

Every year in Scotland, around 200 young people are diagnosed with cancer. Research shows that 40 per cent of cancers in adulthood are preventable.

Teenage Cancer Trust have a programme of Education and Awareness talks which currently reaches 80 per cent of schools in Scotland.

TCT talks educate young people on the signs and symptoms of cancer, and allow them to feel more able and willing to attend their GP.

Research has highlighted that late diagnosis can have an impact on outcomes especially for teenagers.

MSP Rona Mackay said ‘TCT’s Education programme can be invaluable to our young people. It really can save lives and empower young people to attend their GP.’

‘I am immensely proud that every Secondary School in Strathkelvin and Bearsden are signed up to receive these talks this school year’.

If you would like to support the cancer trust in any way, get some help after a diagnosis or find out more information, visit https://www.teenagecancertrust.org